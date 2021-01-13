210113-N-GG858-1009 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 13, 2021) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Anthony Medina, from Rockport, Texas, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Detachment Okinawa, replaces lines on the flag pole in front of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Headquarters building on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 23:27 Photo ID: 6481035 VIRIN: 210113-N-GG858-1009 Resolution: 7264x4843 Size: 14.1 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Hometown: ROCKPORT, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Far East Replace Flagpole Lines at CFAO HQ [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.