Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVFAC Far East Replace Flagpole Lines at CFAO HQ [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVFAC Far East Replace Flagpole Lines at CFAO HQ

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    210113-N-GG858-1009 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 13, 2021) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Anthony Medina, from Rockport, Texas, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Detachment Okinawa, replaces lines on the flag pole in front of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Headquarters building on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 23:27
    Photo ID: 6481035
    VIRIN: 210113-N-GG858-1009
    Resolution: 7264x4843
    Size: 14.1 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: ROCKPORT, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Far East Replace Flagpole Lines at CFAO HQ [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC Far East Replace Flagpole Lines at CFAO HQ
    NAVFAC Far East Replace Flagpole Lines at CFAO HQ
    NAVFAC Far East Replace Flagpole Lines at CFAO HQ

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navfac
    seabee
    lines
    flag
    replace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT