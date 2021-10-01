Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard provides additional security to State Capitol following unrest [Image 2 of 3]

    Washington National Guard provides additional security to State Capitol following unrest

    OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    Soldiers of the Washington Army National Guard provide security at the State Capitol in Olympia, Washington, January 10 2021. (U.S. National Guard photos by Jonathan Tietje)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 17:39
    Photo ID: 6480714
    VIRIN: 210110-Z-AC467-0024
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: OLYMPIA, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard provides additional security to State Capitol following unrest [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Washington
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard

