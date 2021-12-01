A uniquely painted U.S. Air Force KC-135 from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing based in Sioux City, Iowa takes off from the Air Guard base in Sioux City on January 12, 2021. The bat tail flash was recently painted on the Stratotanker in commemoration of the unit’s 75th anniversary in 2021.

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
This work, Bat tail on a KC-135, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.