    185th ARW KC-135 with bat tail [Image 5 of 6]

    185th ARW KC-135 with bat tail

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A uniquely painted U.S. Air Force KC-135 from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing based in Sioux City, Iowa takes off from the Air Guard base in Sioux City on January 12, 2021. The bat tail flash was recently painted on the Stratotanker in commemoration of the unit’s 75th anniversary in 2021.
    U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 15:49
    Photo ID: 6480514
    VIRIN: 210112-Z-KZ880-105
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 185th ARW KC-135 with bat tail [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sioux City
    Iowa Air National Guard
    185th ARW
    U.S. Air Force KC-135
    bat tail

