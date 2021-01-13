210113-N-AY795-017 GROTON, Conn. (January 12, 2021) – Capt. Matthew Boland, commander of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE, center, presents the Battle “E” award to the crew of the USS Newport News (SSN 750), represented by Cmdr. David Fassel, commanding officer, left, and Master Chief Petty Officer Dean Marvin, chief of the boat, right, on board naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Jan. 13. The Battle “E” competition recognizes commands that attained the highest overall or departmental readiness to carry out its assigned wartime tasks as a unit of the Atlantic Submarine Force, and is based on a yearlong evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Bianchi /RELEASED)

