Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Newport News (SSN 750) Awarded Battle "E" [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Newport News (SSN 750) Awarded Battle &quot;E&quot;

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Bianchi 

    Naval Submarine Support Center, New London

    210113-N-AY795-019 GROTON, Conn. (January 12, 2021) – Capt. Matthew Boland, commodore of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE, right, presents the Battle “E” award to the crew of the USS Newport News (SSN 750), represented by Cmdr. David Fassel, commanding officer, left, onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Jan. 13. The Battle “E” competition recognizes commands that attained the highest overall or departmental readiness to carry out its assigned wartime tasks as a unit of the Atlantic Submarine Force, and is based on a yearlong evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Bianchi /RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 14:20
    Photo ID: 6480413
    VIRIN: 210113-N-AY795-019
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 7.75 MB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Newport News (SSN 750) Awarded Battle "E" [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Christian Bianchi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Newport News (SSN 750) Awarded Battle &quot;E&quot;
    USS Newport News (SSN 750) Awarded Battle &quot;E&quot;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    submarines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT