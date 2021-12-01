1-116th Soldiers stand guard in Washington, D.C.

A Virginia Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, stands guard Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Loi)

