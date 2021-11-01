Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Virginia National Guard Soldiers support authorities in Washington, D.C. [Image 4 of 8]

    Virginia National Guard Soldiers support authorities in Washington, D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    Virginia Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Bravo Troop, 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, stand guard Jan. 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 08:35
    Photo ID: 6480021
    VIRIN: 210111-Z-MQ826-1005
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 15.09 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virginia National Guard Soldiers support authorities in Washington, D.C. [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-116th Soldiers stand guard in Washington, D.C.
    1-116th Soldiers stand guard in Washington, D.C.
    Virginia National Guard Soldiers support authorities in Washington, D.C.
    Virginia National Guard Soldiers support authorities in Washington, D.C.
    Virginia National Guard Soldiers support authorities in Washington, D.C.
    Virginia National Guard Soldiers support authorities in Washington, D.C.
    Virginia National Guard Soldiers support authorities in Washington, D.C.
    Virginia National Guard Soldiers support authorities in Washington, D.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virginia
    National Guard
    CAPDC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT