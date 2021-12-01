Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    267th Intelligence Squadron's Pitta promoted to Chief Master Sergeant [Image 3 of 6]

    267th Intelligence Squadron's Pitta promoted to Chief Master Sergeant

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Pitta, 267th Intelligence Squadron, was promoted to Chief Master Sgt. during a virtual ceremony held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Friends, family and former wingmen of Pitta's, joined Airmen from his current squadron in celebrating the next step in his career.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 07:23
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 267th Intelligence Squadron's Pitta promoted to Chief Master Sergeant [Image 6 of 6], by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    102nd Intelligence Wing
    USAF
    Otis
    102IW

