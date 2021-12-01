267th Intelligence Squadron's Pitta promoted to Chief Master Sergeant

Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Pitta, 267th Intelligence Squadron, was promoted to Chief Master Sgt. during a virtual ceremony held on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Friends, family and former wingmen of Pitta's, joined Airmen from his current squadron in celebrating the next step in his career.

