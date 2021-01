U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Law Enforcement Team

201005-N-KZ419-2045 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Oct. 5, 2020) - Maritime Law Enforcement Specialist 3rd Class Robert Atkin, assigned to Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), poses for a photo at the Coast Guard Maritime Engagement Team training facility on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Oct. 5. PATFORSWA is comprised of six 110' cutters, the Maritime Engagement Team, shore side support personnel, and is the Coast Guard's largest unit outside of the U.S. playing a key role in supporting Navy security cooperation, maritime security, and maritime infrastructure protection operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

