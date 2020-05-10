201005-N-KZ419-2066 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Oct. 5, 2020) - Maritime Law Enforcement Specialists, assigned to Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), pose for a photo at the Coast Guard Maritime Engagement Team training facility on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Oct. 5. PATFORSWA is comprised of six 110' cutters, the Maritime Engagement Team, shore side support personnel, and is the Coast Guard's largest unit outside of the U.S. playing a key role in supporting Navy security cooperation, maritime security, and maritime infrastructure protection operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2020 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 07:38 Photo ID: 6479981 VIRIN: 201005-N-KZ419-2066 Resolution: 2274x2843 Size: 3 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Law Enforcement Team [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.