Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Law Enforcement Team [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Law Enforcement Team

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    10.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    201005-N-KZ419-2066 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Oct. 5, 2020) - Maritime Law Enforcement Specialists, assigned to Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), pose for a photo at the Coast Guard Maritime Engagement Team training facility on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Oct. 5. PATFORSWA is comprised of six 110' cutters, the Maritime Engagement Team, shore side support personnel, and is the Coast Guard's largest unit outside of the U.S. playing a key role in supporting Navy security cooperation, maritime security, and maritime infrastructure protection operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 07:38
    Photo ID: 6479981
    VIRIN: 201005-N-KZ419-2066
    Resolution: 2274x2843
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Law Enforcement Team [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Law Enforcement Team
    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Law Enforcement Team
    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Law Enforcement Team
    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Law Enforcement Team
    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Law Enforcement Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    VBSS
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    PATFORSWA
    Maritime Law Enforcement Specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT