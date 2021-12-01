Pendleton leaders receive COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Marine Cpl. Claudine Garay, an administrative clerk with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at the naval hospital on Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 12, 2021. While the COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary, all beneficiaries and Marine Corps personnel are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated to protect their health and their community. Vaccines are being administered in a phased approach, prioritizing healthcare workers and first responders, as well as mission critical and deploying personnel. Vaccination distribution prioritization within DOD, and the Marine Corps, will be consistent with data-driven CDC guidance for national prioritization. Marines will continue to wear appropriate masks, practice social distancing, regularly wash their hands, and follow restriction of movement guidelines to maintain the safety of others as a large portion of the population will need to be vaccinated before COVID-19 risks diminish. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy)

