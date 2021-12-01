Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pendleton leaders receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 1 of 6]

    Pendleton leaders receive COVID-19 vaccine

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, checks in before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at the naval hospital on Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 12, 2021. While the COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary, all beneficiaries and Marine Corps personnel are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated to protect their health and their community. Vaccines are being administered in a phased approach, prioritizing healthcare workers and first responders, as well as mission critical and deploying personnel. Vaccination distribution prioritization within DOD, and the Marine Corps, will be consistent with data-driven CDC guidance for national prioritization. Marines will continue to wear appropriate masks, practice social distancing, regularly wash their hands, and follow restriction of movement guidelines to maintain the safety of others as a large portion of the population will need to be vaccinated before COVID-19 risks diminish. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Sgt. Jeremy Laboy)

    This work, Pendleton leaders receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Jeremy Laboy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton
    MCI-West
    COVID-19 vaccine

