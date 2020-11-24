Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI) [Image 17 of 17]

    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Scott 

    25th Infantry Division   

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Soldiers from Charlie Battery “Copperhead”, 3-7 Field Artillery Battalion, 25th Infantry Division Artillery conducts a direct-fire M777 Howitzer qualification as part of their Artillery Table VI (AT VI) section vertical ion and qualification at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on 27 November, 2020.

    AT VI ensures sections are certified and qualified to operate safely and efficiently in preparation for upcoming platoon live-fire training. Building our combat readiness is a continual process - we must consistently train to ensure our Soldiers remain experts, proficient and sharp in our trade. We’re committed to sustaining our readiness to fight and win against any adversary, and respond to any contingency in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 18:12
    Photo ID: 6479606
    VIRIN: 201124-A-PO701-099
    Resolution: 2654x1769
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI) [Image 17 of 17], by SPC Jessica Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)
    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)
    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)
    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)
    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)
    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)
    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)
    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)
    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)
    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)
    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)
    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)
    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)
    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)
    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)
    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)
    25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of Defense

    25th Infantry Division

    DoD

    Field Artillery

    25th ID

    Interoperability

    Friendship

    Bronco Brigade

    USARPAC

    M777

    Go Army

    King Of Battle

    Army Strong

    Charlie Battery

    U.S. Army

    Readiness

    3-7 Field Artillery

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Ready

    Tropic Lightning

    United States Army Pacific

    Light Fighters

    Jessica Scott

    None Better

    Tropic Thunder

    Copperhead

    Strike Hard

    Partners and Allies

    Lethal Warriors

    Americas Pacific Division

    Free and Open Pacific

    Redlegs

    25thDIVARTY

    IPX2020

    Indonesian Platoon Exchange 2020

    TNI Army

    IPX 2020

    TAGS

    DOD
    M777 Howitzer
    USARPAC
    ARMY
    Artillery
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT