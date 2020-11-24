25th Infantry Division Artillery, 3-7 Field Artillery: M777 Howitzer qualification (AT VI)

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Soldiers from Charlie Battery “Copperhead”, 3-7 Field Artillery Battalion, 25th Infantry Division Artillery conducts a direct-fire M777 Howitzer qualification as part of their Artillery Table VI (AT VI) section vertical ion and qualification at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on 27 November, 2020.



AT VI ensures sections are certified and qualified to operate safely and efficiently in preparation for upcoming platoon live-fire training. Building our combat readiness is a continual process - we must consistently train to ensure our Soldiers remain experts, proficient and sharp in our trade. We’re committed to sustaining our readiness to fight and win against any adversary, and respond to any contingency in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jessica Scott)

Date Taken: 11.24.2020
Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US