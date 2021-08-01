Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners search for missing mariners off Midway Island [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard, partners search for missing mariners off Midway Island

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew search for the crew of the fishing vessel Yong-Yu-Sing No. 18, 550-miles northeast of Midway Island, Jan. 12, 2020. The crew of the fishing vessel are believed to be onboard a life raft promoting a search that had been ongoing since Dec. 31, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Lt. Scott Handlin/released)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 16:48
    Photo ID: 6479476
    VIRIN: 210112-G-GO214-1002
    Resolution: 1170x490
    Size: 427.73 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    This work, Coast Guard, partners search for missing mariners off Midway Island [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Update 2: Coast Guard, partners search for missing mariners off Midway Island

    Honolulu
    Taiwan
    Air Station Barbers Point
    Hawaii
    Hercules
    C-130

