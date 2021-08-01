An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew search for the crew of the fishing vessel Yong-Yu-Sing No. 18, 550-miles northeast of Midway Island, Jan. 12, 2020. The crew of the fishing vessel are believed to be onboard a life raft promoting a search that had been ongoing since Dec. 31, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Lt. Scott Handlin/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 16:48
|Photo ID:
|6479476
|VIRIN:
|210112-G-GO214-1002
|Resolution:
|1170x490
|Size:
|427.73 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
Update 2: Coast Guard, partners search for missing mariners off Midway Island
