Coast Guard, partners search for missing mariners off Midway Island

An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew search for the crew of the fishing vessel Yong-Yu-Sing No. 18, 550-miles northeast of Midway Island, Jan. 12, 2020. The crew of the fishing vessel are believed to be onboard a life raft promoting a search that had been ongoing since Dec. 31, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Lt. Scott Handlin/released)

