WIESBADEN, Germany – Students from Hochschule Mainz, University of Applied Sciences, meet virtually to present their consulting projects to members of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and U.S. Army Europe and Africa Jan. 6, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 07:03
|Photo ID:
|6478895
|VIRIN:
|210106-D-AB123-618
|Resolution:
|840x549
|Size:
|283.39 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German students accomplish consulting projects for US Army in Wiesbaden [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
