WIESBADEN, Germany – Students from Hochschule Mainz, University of Applied Sciences, meet virtually to present their consulting projects to members of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden and U.S. Army Europe and Africa Jan. 6, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 07:03 Photo ID: 6478895 VIRIN: 210106-D-AB123-618 Resolution: 840x549 Size: 283.39 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German students accomplish consulting projects for US Army in Wiesbaden [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.