    German students accomplish consulting projects for US Army in Wiesbaden [Image 1 of 2]

    German students accomplish consulting projects for US Army in Wiesbaden

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – Myra Bischoff, Larissa Jambor und Carla Schneider, students from Hochschule Mainz, University of Applied Sciences, present virtually their consulting project, a feasibility study on the delivery service “MWR Delivers”, Jan. 6, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 07:02
    Photo ID: 6478894
    VIRIN: 210106-D-AB123-415
    Resolution: 1498x880
    Size: 390.17 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German students accomplish consulting projects for US Army in Wiesbaden [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    US Army
    Wiesbaden
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe

