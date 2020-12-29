Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAS departure from USS Somerset [Image 3 of 3]

    CAS departure from USS Somerset

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.29.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25)

    201229-N-JC800-1070 INDIAN OCEAN (Dec. 29, 2020) - A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, launches from the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU conduct operations under Joint Task Force – Quartz in support of OOQ. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. Department of Defense forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 06:42
    Photo ID: 6478892
    VIRIN: 201229-N-JC800-1082
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAS departure from USS Somerset [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-Quartz

