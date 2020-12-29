CAS departure from USS Somerset

201229-N-JC800-1037 INDIAN OCEAN (Dec. 29, 2020) - U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare an AH -1Z Viper assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU conduct operations under Joint Task Force – Quartz in support of OOQ. The mission of OOQ is to relocate U.S. Department of Defense forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while maintaining pressure on violent extremists and supporting partner forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler)

