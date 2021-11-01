PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 11, 2021) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Robert Trujillo, from San Diego, counts M9 pistol magazines during a small arms qualification aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Jan. 11, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)

