The 6th Medical Group administered a limited number of COVID-19 vaccinations to Team MacDill Members. The vaccine is voluntary, and distributed in a phased approach in accordance with Department of Defense distribution plans.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 15:08
|Photo ID:
|6478339
|VIRIN:
|210111-F-OH732-1060
|Resolution:
|5776x3856
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
