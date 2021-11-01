Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MacDill COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 6 of 8]

    MacDill COVID-19 Vaccinations

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Airman Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 6th Medical Group administered a limited number of COVID-19 vaccinations to Team MacDill Members. The vaccine is voluntary, and distributed in a phased approach in accordance with Department of Defense distribution plans.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 15:08
    Photo ID: 6478337
    VIRIN: 210111-F-OH732-1039
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill COVID-19 Vaccinations
    MacDill COVID-19 Vaccinations
    MacDill COVID-19 Vaccinations
    MacDill COVID-19 Vaccinations
    MacDill COVID-19 Vaccinations
    MacDill COVID-19 Vaccinations
    MacDill COVID-19 Vaccinations
    MacDill COVID-19 Vaccinations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    Medics
    COVID-19
    6 Med Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT