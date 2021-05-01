The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez interdicts a makeshift boat with three Dominican Republic nationals in the Mona Passage Jan. 5, 2021. One of the men was a fugitive with a standing warrant for an alleged murder who was transferred to the custody of U.S. Marshals agents in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico Jan. 7, 2021. The other two men were transferred to a Dominican Republic Navy patrol boat for their return to the Dominican Republic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2021 Date Posted: 01.11.2021 14:19 Photo ID: 6478321 VIRIN: 210105-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 653x435 Size: 56.14 KB Location: MAYAGUEZ, PR Web Views: 28 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard transfers custody of wanted fugitive to U.S. Marshals agents in Puerto Rico, following interdiction of makeshift boat in the Mona Passage [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.