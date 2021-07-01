Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard transfers custody of wanted fugitive to U.S. Marshals agents in Puerto Rico, following interdiction of makeshift boat in the Mona Passage [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard transfers custody of wanted fugitive to U.S. Marshals agents in Puerto Rico, following interdiction of makeshift boat in the Mona Passage

    MAYAGUEZ, PUERTO RICO

    01.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez transfers custody of a fugitive with a standing warrant for an alleged murder to U.S. Marshals agents in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico Jan. 7, 2021. The man is a Dominican Republic national who was interdicted by Coast Guard and Caribbean Border Interagency group partner agencies aboard a makeshift boat in the Mona Passage Jan. 5, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 14:19
    Photo ID: 6478320
    VIRIN: 210107-G-G0101-1001
    Resolution: 586x439
    Size: 76.75 KB
    Location: MAYAGUEZ, PR 
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard transfers custody of wanted fugitive to U.S. Marshals agents in Puerto Rico, following interdiction of makeshift boat in the Mona Passage [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard transfers custody of wanted fugitive to U.S. Marshals agents in Puerto Rico, following interdiction of makeshift boat in the Mona Passage
    Coast Guard transfers custody of wanted fugitive to U.S. Marshals agents in Puerto Rico, following interdiction of makeshift boat in the Mona Passage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sector San Juan
    U.S. Marshals
    Mona Passage
    Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez
    wanted for murder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT