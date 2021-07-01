Coast Guard transfers custody of wanted fugitive to U.S. Marshals agents in Puerto Rico, following interdiction of makeshift boat in the Mona Passage

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez transfers custody of a fugitive with a standing warrant for an alleged murder to U.S. Marshals agents in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico Jan. 7, 2021. The man is a Dominican Republic national who was interdicted by Coast Guard and Caribbean Border Interagency group partner agencies aboard a makeshift boat in the Mona Passage Jan. 5, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

