Members of the Belgian Federal Police assigned to the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe load their UZI magazines at the Training Support Center 25-Meter indoor range, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 7, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 09:19
|Photo ID:
|6478010
|VIRIN:
|210107-A-BD610-1064
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|11.64 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SHAPE Belgian Federal Police train at Chièvres Range [Image 15 of 15], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
