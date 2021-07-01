Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAPE Belgian Federal Police train at Chièvres Range

    SHAPE Belgian Federal Police train at Chièvres Range

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A member of the Belgian Federal Police assigned to the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe fires a Smith & Wesson M&P9 at the Training Support Center 25-Meter indoor range, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 7, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 09:19
    Photo ID: 6478001
    VIRIN: 210107-A-BD610-1014
    Resolution: 3069x4598
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    This work, SHAPE Belgian Federal Police train at Chièvres Range, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marksmanship
    Belgian Federal Police
    25-meter indoor range
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    Smith & Wesson M&P9

