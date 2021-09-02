Maj. Joli Beasley, a flight nurse with the 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, listens to a fellow Airman during a mission brief, at Wright-Patterson AFB, 9 Jan, 2021. Beasley acted as the Medical Crew Director (MCD) of the exercise that day.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2021 14:44
|Photo ID:
|6477311
|VIRIN:
|210109-F-EB138-1011
|Resolution:
|3652x2436
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 445th AES training exercise despite Covid-19 limitations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joel McCullough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT