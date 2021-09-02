Staff Sgt. Amanda McMillan, a medic for the 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, sets up a racking system during a training exercise inside of a C-17 Globemaster III at Wright-Patterson AFB, 9 Jan, 2021. During the exercise McMillan acted as the medical technician in charge of the exercise.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2021 14:44
|Photo ID:
|6477313
|VIRIN:
|210109-F-EB138-1019
|Resolution:
|4120x2747
|Size:
|9.24 MB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 445th AES training exercise despite Covid-19 limitations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joel McCullough
