    445th AES training exercise despite Covid-19 limitations [Image 3 of 5]

    445th AES training exercise despite Covid-19 limitations

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joel McCullough 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Staff Sgt. Amanda McMillan, a medic for the 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, sets up a racking system during a training exercise inside of a C-17 Globemaster III at Wright-Patterson AFB, 9 Jan, 2021. During the exercise McMillan acted as the medical technician in charge of the exercise.

    This work, 445th AES training exercise despite Covid-19 limitations [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Joel McCullough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

