Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wyvern Flu Line [Image 3 of 5]

    Wyvern Flu Line

    ITALY

    01.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    AFN Aviano

    Members of Wyvern Nation at Aviano Air Base line up to get their annual flu shot, January 9th, 2021. The 31st Medical Group held an open walk in schedule from 0900 to 1500 to reach as many base personnel and their families as possible.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2021 22:26
    Photo ID: 6477020
    VIRIN: 210109-F-FJ284-007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.81 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyvern Flu Line [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wyvern Flu Line
    Wyvern Flu Line
    Wyvern Flu Line
    Wyvern Flu Line
    Wyvern Flu Line

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    United States Air Force
    AFN Aviano
    31FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT