Members of Wyvern Nation at Aviano Air Base line up to get their annual flu shot, January 9th, 2021. The 31st Medical Group held an open walk in schedule from 0900 to 1500 to reach as many base personnel and their families as possible.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2021 22:26
|Photo ID:
|6477019
|VIRIN:
|210109-F-FJ284-006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.98 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Wyvern Flu Line [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT