    Winged Warriors delivers emergency supplies in Guatemala [Image 3 of 3]

    Winged Warriors delivers emergency supplies in Guatemala

    GUATEMALA

    11.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Working together with Guatemalan forces, Joint Task Force-Bravo loads emergency supplies on a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk, assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, to deliver to Coban, Guatemala, Nov. 8 2020, to assist the victims of Tropical Depression Eta. JTF-Bravo’s proximity, training and unique capabilities make them the obvious choice for countries in the region, when there is a crisis of this kind. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.11.2020 01:02
    Photo ID: 6420535
    VIRIN: 201108-F-KY568-036
    Resolution: 1024x682
    Size: 266.56 KB
    Location: GT
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    Guatemala
    HH-60
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    U.S. Southern Command
    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    U.S. Army
    rescue operations
    Hurricane Eta

