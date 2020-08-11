Winged Warriors delivers emergency supplies in Guatemala

Working together with Guatemalan forces, Joint Task Force-Bravo loads emergency supplies on a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk, assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, to deliver to Coban, Guatemala, Nov. 8 2020, to assist the victims of Tropical Depression Eta. JTF-Bravo’s proximity, training and unique capabilities make them the obvious choice for countries in the region, when there is a crisis of this kind. (Courtesy photo)

