Winged Warriors delivers emergency supplies in Guatemala

In partnership with Guatemalan forces, Joint Task Force-Bravo unloads emergency supplies from a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk, assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, in Coban, Guatemala, Nov. 8 2020, to assist the victims of Tropical Depression Eta. JTF-Bravo’s proximity, training and unique capabilities make them the obvious choice for countries in the region, when there is a crisis of this kind. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2020 01:02
|Photo ID:
|6420533
|VIRIN:
|201108-F-KY568-034
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|442.94 KB
|Location:
|COBAN, GT
|Podcast Hits:
|0
