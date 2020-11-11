Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22s Prepare for Guam Veteran's Day Flyover [Image 10 of 10]

    F-22s Prepare for Guam Veteran's Day Flyover

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    11.11.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Katelin Britton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A team of F-22 Raptors, with the 94th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, prepare for a Veterans Day flyover out of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on November 11, 2020. The fighters commemorated Veterans Day by flying over Palau, Saipan, and Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Katelin Britton)

