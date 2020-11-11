F-22s Prepare for Guam Veteran's Day Flyover

A team of F-22 Raptors, with the 94th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, prepare for a Veterans Day flyover out of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on November 11, 2020. The fighters commemorated Veterans Day by flying over Palau, Saipan, and Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Katelin Britton)

