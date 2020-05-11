Tech Sgt. Robert Carpenter, 59th Medical Wing Immunizations Clinic licensed vocational nurse, administers the influenza vaccine to a patient, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center at the Immunizations Clinic, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Getting a flu shot annually helps reduce the overall impact of contagious respiratory illnesses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)
|11.05.2020
|11.10.2020 22:11
|6420461
|201105-F-JG587-1001
|6899x4599
|3.16 MB
|TX, US
|0
This work, Flu season is here: are you ready? [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Flu season is here: are you ready?
