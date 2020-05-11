Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. Robert Carpenter, 59th Medical Wing Immunizations Clinic licensed vocational nurse, administers the influenza vaccine to a patient, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center at the Immunizations Clinic, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Getting a flu shot annually helps reduce the overall impact of contagious respiratory illnesses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 22:11
    Location: TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flu season is here: are you ready? [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flu
    influenza
    vaccine
    59th MDW
    WHASC

