An influenza vaccine sits with a syringe on a medical tray prior to being administered to a patient, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center at the Immunizations Clinic, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The flu vaccination has been shown to reduce the risk of illness and hospitalization from complications of the virus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 22:11
|Photo ID:
|6420460
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-JG587-1004
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flu season is here: are you ready? [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Flu season is here: are you ready?
