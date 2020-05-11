Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flu season is here: are you ready? [Image 1 of 2]

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    An influenza vaccine sits with a syringe on a medical tray prior to being administered to a patient, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center at the Immunizations Clinic, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The flu vaccination has been shown to reduce the risk of illness and hospitalization from complications of the virus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Melody Bordeaux)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 22:11
    Photo ID: 6420460
    VIRIN: 201105-F-JG587-1004
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: TX, US
    This work, Flu season is here: are you ready? [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flu
    influenza
    vaccine
    59th MDW
    WHASC

