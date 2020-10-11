Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Washington's father

Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Washington chose to follow her family's legacy. Her father (pictured) inspired her to become the first woman in her family to serve in the U.S. Army. “As a military brat my father was a noncommissioned officer,” Washington said. “He set the example, so I knew before I joined the Army what it meant to be, know, and do.” (Courtesy Photo)
1st TSC Soldier inspired by legacy of service
