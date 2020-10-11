Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Washington's father [Image 3 of 3]

    Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Washington's father

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.1990

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Washington chose to follow her family's legacy. Her father (pictured) inspired her to become the first woman in her family to serve in the U.S. Army. “As a military brat my father was a noncommissioned officer,” Washington said. “He set the example, so I knew before I joined the Army what it meant to be, know, and do.” (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 11.01.1990
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 21:56
