Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Washington graduates basic

Pvt. Stephanie Washington (right) stands with fellow trainee after graduating from Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Washington joined the Army as a unit supply specialist and has served for 22 years. She continues to serve to leave a legacy for her family. (Courtesy Photo)

