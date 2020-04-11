Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Washington graduates basic [Image 2 of 3]

    Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Washington graduates basic

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Pvt. Stephanie Washington (right) stands with fellow trainee after graduating from Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Washington joined the Army as a unit supply specialist and has served for 22 years. She continues to serve to leave a legacy for her family. (Courtesy Photo)

