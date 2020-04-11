Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Washington graduates basic

Pvt. Stephanie Washington (right) stands with fellow trainee after graduating from Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Washington joined the Army as a unit supply specialist and has served for 22 years. She continues to serve to leave a legacy for her family. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 21:56
|Photo ID:
|6420458
|VIRIN:
|201104-A-ER396-984
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|152.14 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
1st TSC Soldier inspired by legacy of service
