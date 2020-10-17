Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Lab

    Leadership Lab

    BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Atchley 

    Bowie State University ROTC

    Cadet Kahlil Hitt, with Bowie State University’s ROTC program, works on preliminary marksmanship instruction during the unit’s leadership lab at Bowie, Md., Oct. 17, 2020. Leadership labs help Army ROTC cadets develop and refine their officer skill set (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Atchley)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 20:10
    Photo ID: 6420442
    VIRIN: 201017-A-UJ895-350
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: BOWIE, MD, US 
    This work, Leadership Lab [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Vanessa Atchley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership Lab
    Leadership Lab
    Leadership Lab

    Cadet
    BSU
    Army
    PMI
    preliminary marksmanship instruction
    Bowie State University
    Leadership lab

