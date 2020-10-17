Cadets with Bowie State University’s ROTC program, work on preliminary marksmanship instruction during the unit’s leadership lab at Bowie, Md., Oct. 17, 2020. Leadership labs help Army ROTC cadets develop and refine their officer skill set (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Atchley)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership Lab [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Vanessa Atchley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.