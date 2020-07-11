Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Night Land Navigation [Image 9 of 9]

    Night Land Navigation

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Atchley 

    Bowie State University ROTC

    Cadet Francis Orlando, with Bowie State University’s ROTC program plots his points on a map during night land navigation during the unit’s field training exercise at Quantico, Va., Nov. 7, 2020. Night land navigation is a commissioning requirement for BSU cadets. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Atchley)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 19:41
    Photo ID: 6420429
    VIRIN: 201107-A-UJ895-509
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 31.16 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Night
    land navigation
    Cadet
    BSU
    Army
    Quantico
    Bowie State University

