Cadet Francis Orlando, with Bowie State University’s ROTC program plots his points on a map during night land navigation during the unit’s field training exercise at Quantico, Va., Nov. 7, 2020. Night land navigation is a commissioning requirement for BSU cadets. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Atchley)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 19:41
|Photo ID:
|6420429
|VIRIN:
|201107-A-UJ895-509
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|31.16 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Night Land Navigation [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Vanessa Atchley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
