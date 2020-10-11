A U.S. Army helicopter crew assigned to Joint Task Force Bravo, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment assists the Panamanian government in transporting 2,000 pounds of life saving supplies to assist the population of Cascabel, Ngäbe-Buglé, Panama, Nov. 10, 2020. JTF-Bravo is working with local government agencies and forces in Panama, Honduras and Guatemala to conduct disaster relief and humanitarian assistance missions after the devastation of Hurricane Eta. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2020 Date Posted: 11.10.2020 18:32 Photo ID: 6420285 VIRIN: 201110-O-VI420-657 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 101.65 KB Location: NGäBE-BUGLé, PA Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army helicopter crew transports aid in Panama [Image 4 of 4], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.