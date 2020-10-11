U.S. Army helicopter crew transports aid in Panama

A U.S. Army helicopter crew assigned to Joint Task Force Bravo, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment assists the Panamanian government in transporting 2,000 pounds of life saving supplies to assist the population of Cascabel, Ngäbe-Buglé, Panama, Nov. 10, 2020. JTF-Bravo is working with local government agencies and forces in Panama, Honduras and Guatemala to conduct disaster relief and humanitarian assistance missions after the devastation of Hurricane Eta. (Courtesy photo)
