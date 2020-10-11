Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army helicopter crew transports aid in Panama [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Army helicopter crew transports aid in Panama

    NGäBE-BUGLé, PANAMA

    11.10.2020

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A U.S. Army helicopter crew assigned to Joint Task Force Bravo, 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment assists the Panamanian government in transporting 2,000 pounds of life saving supplies to assist the population of Cascabel, Ngäbe-Buglé, Panama, Nov. 10, 2020. JTF-Bravo is working with local government agencies and forces in Panama, Honduras and Guatemala to conduct disaster relief and humanitarian assistance missions after the devastation of Hurricane Eta. (Courtesy photo)

    JTF-B
    disaster relief
    SOUTHCOM
    1-228 Aviation Regiment
    Hurricane Eta

