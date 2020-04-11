Out with old, in with the new: Greely barracks get a facelift

Paul Novikov, lead painter and Job Order Contractor with Fort Greely’s Department of Public Works, prepares painting equipment during renovation of the single soldier barracks on Fort Greely Nov. 4. “It’s been a challenge on the first level,” said Novikov. “But I think we can deliver this living area for the troops on schedule.” The Fort Greely single soldier barracks, currently under construction as part of a larger quality-of-life campaign, is scheduled to be completed by early 2021. (Photo by U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely Public Affairs Intern, Sophia Glushko)

