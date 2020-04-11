Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Out with old, in with the new: Greely barracks get a facelift

    Out with old, in with the new: Greely barracks get a facelift

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Chris Maestas 

    Fort Greely

    Paul Novikov, lead painter and Job Order Contractor with Fort Greely’s Department of Public Works, prepares painting equipment during renovation of the single soldier barracks on Fort Greely Nov. 4. “It’s been a challenge on the first level,” said Novikov. “But I think we can deliver this living area for the troops on schedule.” The Fort Greely single soldier barracks, currently under construction as part of a larger quality-of-life campaign, is scheduled to be completed by early 2021. (Photo by U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely Public Affairs Intern, Sophia Glushko)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 18:27
    Photo ID: 6420282
    VIRIN: 201104-A-CX358-002
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 
    This work, Out with old, in with the new: Greely barracks get a facelift [Image 2 of 2], by Chris Maestas, identified by DVIDS

    Out with old, in with the new: Greely barracks get a facelift
    Out with old, in with the new: Greely barracks get a facelift

    Out with old, in with the new: Greely barracks get a facelift

    Alaska
    IMCOM
    Fort Greely
    USAG
    target_news_asiapacific

