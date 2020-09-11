Out with old, in with the new: Greely barracks get a facelift

Photo By Chris Maestas | Paul Novikov, lead painter and Job Order Contractor with Fort Greely’s Department of...... read more read more Photo By Chris Maestas | Paul Novikov, lead painter and Job Order Contractor with Fort Greely’s Department of Public Works, prepares painting equipment during renovation of the single soldier barracks on Fort Greely Nov. 4. “It’s been a challenge on the first level,” said Novikov. “But I think we can deliver this living area for the troops on schedule.” The Fort Greely single soldier barracks, currently under construction as part of a larger quality-of-life campaign, is scheduled to be completed by early 2021. (Photo by U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely Public Affairs Intern, Sophia Glushko) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES 11.09.2020 Courtesy Story Fort Greely

Improvements to the Fort Greely single soldier barracks, currently under renovation as part of a larger quality-of-life campaign, are scheduled to be completed in early 2021 with the goal of improving morale and quality of life for Greely soldiers.

New quality-of-life initiatives were launched after a public health study conducted in 2019 identified several areas for improvement.

“We have a number of upgrades and improvements that are either planned or currently under construction that will enhance single soldier housing and other garrison programs and services,” said Fort Greely Garrison Commander, Lt. Col. Joel Johnson.

Barracks upgrades will include new paint, carpet, plank flooring, additional washer and dryers and upgrades to community kitchens.

“New stackable washers and dryers have been added,” said Nate Miller, a Job Order Contractor with Fort Greely’s Department of Public Works. “The original configuration was only three washers and three dryers, and now we’re going to have six stackables per floor, so we’re basically doubling the capacity of their laundry facilities – it will be a nice upgrade for them.”

Barracks improvements are just one of the many initiatives Fort Greely has implemented.

Other quality of life improvements include a consolidated Resiliency Center; new equipment and additional storage at the Aurora Community Activity Center; upgraded flooring in pet rooms at recreational lodging; improved playground equipment and a new climbing wall at the Child Developmental Center; and a new indoor playground with construction beginning in 2023.

Fort Greely serves as the home of the nation’s Ground Midcourse Defense anti-ballistic missile system and is located about 100 miles southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska. It is also the home of the Cold Regions Test Center. It is named in honor of Major General Adolphus Greely.