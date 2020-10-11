Ecuador’s Chief of Defense Visits U.S. Southern Command

MIAMI (Nov. 10, 2020) -- Ecuadorian Army Lt. Gen. Luis Lara Jaramillo, Chief of the Ecuadorian Armed Forces’ Joint Staff, talks with U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, the commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). Lara Jaramillo visited the headquarters of SOUTHCOM to meet with command leaders to discuss his country’s longstanding cooperative defense ties with the United States. (Photo by Juan Chiari, U.S. Army Garrison-Miami)

