    Ecuador’s Chief of Defense Visits U.S. Southern Command [Image 1 of 3]

    Ecuador’s Chief of Defense Visits U.S. Southern Command

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command

    MIAMI (Nov. 10, 2020) -- Ecuadorian Army Lt. Gen. Luis Lara Jaramillo, Chief of the Ecuadorian Armed Forces’ Joint Staff, arrives at the headquarters of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). Lara Jaramillo met with U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, the commander of SOUTHCOM, and other command leaders to discuss his country’s longstanding cooperative defense ties with the United States. (Photo by Juan Chiari, U.S. Army Garrison-Miami)

    SOUTHCOM
    Ecuador
    Craig Faller
    Luis Lara Jaramillo

